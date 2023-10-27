Matric Exams: How to properly support your child

draws near, parents tend to feel the need to want to push their children into studying so they can do their best. However how do you know if you’re pushing a little too much.With the weight of their futures weighing heavily on their shoulders, clinical psychologist Sinqobile Elevia Aderinoye has provided tips on how parents can best support their children.

Allow your child space to confide in you with any worries at this time without fear of judgement, fear of disappointing youAsk and listen to your child about each paper but don’t dwell,“Parents need to manage their expectations of their child, essentially, this is their journey allow them autonomy as they engage with this journey” advises Aderinoye.

Aderinoye has also urged parents to not add activities to your child’s life that will take away from them studying or revising their work.WHAT PARENTS SHOULD TRY AND DO While trying to support your child and getting them to study, Aderinoye says parents should not dwell or overhype exams as this adds more stress on your child.Providing nutritious foodsSome physical activity such as a walking headtopics.com

