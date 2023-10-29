Matric exams: ‘High hopes for class of 2023’

The 2023 matric exams are around the corner – just days away to be precise. How is the studying going? Let us know – and good luck! Image: Pixabay.The 2023 matric exams are around the corner – just days away to be precise. How is the studying going? Let us know – and good luck! Image: Pixabay.
With the South African matric exams starting tomorrow, teachers and officials nationwide are coming together to support students and have strong hopes for this year’s graduating class.
“This is because they have enough stress on their plate without having to fear violence and transport disruptions.” Our matric candidates are counting down the hours to start of exams tomorrow morning, and I encourage them to work hard and do their very best so that we can celebrate together early next year!Authorities aim to improve the province’s pass rate, understanding the challenges the matric class has faced due to the learning losses during the COVID-19 lockdowns.Howard Ndaba, the education spokesperson for the Free State, disclosed their target: a 90% pass rate with 40% achieving bachelor passes. headtopics.com
Tutors drawn from the best teachers in the province, he said, would support these learners in several subjects,Suuport including Maths, English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.Northern Cape education spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the matrics of 2023 “were in Grade 9 when the pandemic first hit and were also the last group of learners to return to school when schooling normalised”.