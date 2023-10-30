Match called off after coach left bleeding in attack

A match in one of Europe's top five leagues had to be called off as shocking scenes saw one side's coach left with a bloodied face after an attack on Sunday night.

The Ligue 1 encounter that was scheduled to take place between Olympique Lyon and Olympique Marseille had to be postponed after the former's team bus was hit by"projectiles" while travelling to the Stade Velodrome.Lyon head coach Fabio Grosso sustained serious facial injuries and required immediate medical attention after a beer bottle allegedly hit him on the head and left him with"shards of glass in his face".

Following the incident with the team bus, French football's governing body, the Ligue de Football Professionnel, had an emergency meeting at which it was decided that game be called off as tensions at the ground continued to rise, with other buses carrying club supporters also being targeted with rocks. headtopics.com

Lyon revealed in a statement that assistant coach Raffaele Longo was also seriously injured after being caught in the face by an unknown projectile that penetrated the windows of the team bus. The club added that it"regrets that this type of situation occurs every year in Marseille" and invited authorities"to take stock of the seriousness and repetition of this type of incident before an even more serious tragedy occurs".

Lyon president John Textor has since expressed his outrage at the injuries sustained by his side's head coach. "Once the window was broken, other projectiles hit him, just above the eye. There were beer bottles, which hit him on the forehead." headtopics.com

