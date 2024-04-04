Massive Water Leak in Open Veld Poses Problems for Local Residents

The open veld opposite Chamberlain Hardware between Jim Fouchè Road and Theunis Street still poses massive problems for local residents. A recent visit by the Northsider revealed that the open water mains where vagrants, e-hailing drivers, and the illegal food truck that trades in this open area tap water from, remains uncovered and accessible.
According to Panorama Residents Association chairman Dave Baxter, the illegal tapping of water from the mains has finally taken its toll, damaging the infrastructure to such an extent that a massive water leak sprung here, flooding a large part of the open area last week. “After two days and thousands of litres of water flooding the open veld, and running down Theunis Street, a technician from Johannesburg Water eventually came out and managed to plug the leak,” he says, adding that it was merely a temporary fix. They had to dig a trench on the sidewalk to allow water to run down the road instead of further flooding the veld,” he say
