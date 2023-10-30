Masina says ANC's embracing of EFF will cost them in the 2024 elections

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni chairperson and mayor Mzwandile Masina is warning his party.

He says it must change the course of history and abandon its partnership with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or wait to score an own goal at the 2024 general elections. Masina made the comments at an event commemorating the ANC’s longest serving president OR Tambo at the weekend.His comments come as the ANC’s top officials are expected to once again assess the state of its coalition agreements in the coming days.

He says his party is currently legitimising the red berets, claiming the relationship is confusing supporters – some of whom are begging to see the ANC and EFF as one thing. Masina, who was threatened with expulsion by the ANC in Gauteng last year over his refusal to back an EFF candidate as mayor in Ekurhuleni, is not mincing his words. headtopics.com

“How do you blame them there, when you are seen with them every day, taking photos with red overalls? You are legitimising the EFF”.Masina added that the red berets have left a trail of frustrated ANC councillors – who are unable to properly service residents – while reaping the benefits from those with ties to the ANC across several sectors – including business.

Masina said if the ANC doesn’t resolve this situation in time – it stands to lose at the polls when the country votes next year.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnupdates »

ANC coalitions with EFF more damaging than helpful, must be reviewedANC coalitions with EFF more damaging than helpful, must be reviewed - David Makhura Read more ⮕

Former US Vice President Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential RaceSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Kaduna Refinery to Be Ready in Q4 2024The 110,000 bpd-capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria's four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no fuel for years leaving the country to rely on imported petroleum products. Read more ⮕

ATM confident of potential to gain ground in parts of KZN towards 2024With the party saying it wants to grow during the 2024 general elections, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Saturday said the party has also set its eyes on the highly contested province. Read more ⮕

Banyana plays DR Congo as they look to qualify for 2024 OlympicsWith the away goal rule taken away, this means Banyana will have to dig to get a win to proceed to the next round of the competition. Read more ⮕