Mashatile denies cadre deployment to blame for service delivery failures, says ANC deploys the 'best'

Defending the ANC's policy of cadre deployment, Deputy President Paul Mashatile told the National Council of Provinces that it had always been the ANC's policy to"ensure deploy the best".

"Honourable Deputy President, you could have fooled me," responded the DA's Sonja Boshoff, as she asked her follow-up question during Thursday's plenary. Boshoff posed the original question, as follows:"Whether, with reference to his role to implement rapid response on service delivery interventions, cadre deployment has led to the lack of service delivery as many officials within the municipalities do not possess the prerequisite qualifications to undertake the necessary maintenance of infrastructure that is leading to excessive sewer spillages?"South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

