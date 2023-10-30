Martin wins Thai MotoGP thriller, Binder demoted to 3rd after penalty

Winner Prima Pramac’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on October 29, 2023. Picture: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Spain’s Jorge Martin won a thrilling Thailand MotoGP race Sunday to close the gap on Francesco Bagnaia to 13 points in the world championship, with three legs of the season to go. Italy’s Bagnaia crossed the line third, behind Brad Binder, but was awarded second place after the South African was penalised one position for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

The trio had been involved in a titanic tussle over the closing laps with the lead changing hands before pole-sitter Martin, on a Pramac-Ducati, pipped his rivals and celebrated wildly as he crossed the line.The Spaniard managed the race masterfully from pole position, conserving his tyres to leave him with enough grip to withstand the late onslaught from the fast-finishing KTM rider Binder and factory-Ducati pilot Bagnaia.

"That last lap was on the limit but second place is positive for the championship this weekend considering where I was at the start," added Bagnaia, who began from sixth on the grid and was down to seventh by the fourth lap.

Bagnaia began to claw his way through the pack and was then gifted third when Alex Marquez crashed his Gresini-Ducati on lap 12, allowing the world champion to close on the leading duo of Martin and Binder.Marco Bezzechi was fourth on a VR-46 Ducati, Aleix Espargaro fifth and Fabio Quartararo sixth.

Saturday specialist Martin had won the last five sprint races but crashed while leading the main race in Indonesia a fortnight ago as Bagnaia snatched the championship lead. back.