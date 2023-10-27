Markram fires as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller - SABC News

Aiden Markram cracked a crucial half-century as table-topping South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.
Usama Mir (2-45) came on as a concussion substitute after Shadab Khan hurt himself fielding and he got rid of Rassie van der Dussen and took a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen while David Miller (29) and Marco Jansen (20) departed after cameos.
Pakistan fell to their fourth successive defeat as Maharaj hit a four off his legs but Haris Rauf (2-62) nearly won it for them towards the end with a diving catch to send back Lungi Ngidi before number 11 Shamsi survived a review for lbw.
Bavuma said slipping to 250-8 after looking comfortable at one stage was a problem of South Africa’s own making and added that they would need to address their issues. Pakistan were in trouble at 141-5 but Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab (43) stitched together an 84-run stand with some powerful strokeplay at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to guide the 1992 champions to 270 all out in 46.4 overs.
They were earlier pegged back following an early double strike by Jansen (3-43) after Babar won the toss and opted to bat but Mohammad Rizwan (31) steadied their innings with the skipper before falling to a bouncer from Coetzee.
But Babar failed to swell his tally and he gloved a Shamsi delivery back to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock while attempting a rash sweep as South Africa’s hopeful review paid off to leave Pakistan needing another rescue act.