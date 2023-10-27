Markets weak as gold approaches all-time highs

Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital Advisors on the charts for US and local indices looking weak … should we be worried?Andries van Heerden from Afrimat unpacks the company’s results as it more than doubled profits during the period. Simon offers his thoughts on the Microsoft vs Alphabet results.

Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital Advisors on the charts for US and local indices looking weak … should we be worried?Andries van Heerden from Afrimat unpacks the company’s results as it more than doubled profits during the period. Simon offers his thoughts on the Microsoft vs Alphabet results.

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

Pickup in road and rail refurbishment helps Afrimat dig up 10% growthPickup in road and rail refurbishment helps Afrimat dig up 10% growth Read more ⮕

| Clicks leaps and Afrimat gets a road bumpBusiness brief | Clicks leaps and Afrimat gets a road bump Read more ⮕

Tanzania: Zanzibar Tourism Commission Prohibits Turning Beaches Into MarketsZANZIBAR: THE Zanzibar Tourism Commission (ZTC) has warned petty traders and other members of the business community against setting up temporary or permanent shops at beaches. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Lagos Govt Seals Off More 'Dirty' MarketsThe two markets were shut down for flouting the state's environmental laws. Read more ⮕

Markets rise on tech bounce hope, inflation in focusAsian markets rose Friday after strong earnings from two tech titans provided hope for a bounce on Wall Street, while traders were also steeling themselves for key US inflation data. Read more ⮕

Google CEO to testify on Monday in antitrust trialSundar Pichai will testify on Monday in the once-in-a generation antitrust fight over Google's dominance of search. Read more ⮕