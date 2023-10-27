Markets rise on tech bounce hope, inflation in focus

titans provided hope for a bounce on Wall Street, while traders were also steeling themselves for key US inflation data.

However, questions remain over how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at elevated levels. But blockbuster earnings from Amazon and Intel after the markets closed -- and a surge in after-hours trade -- provided Asian traders with hope for a bounce in New York at the end of the week.Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Eyes now turn to the release later on Friday of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. A slight easing of the core reading -- released Thursday -- provided some optimism. headtopics.com

Officials have lined up in recent months to say that while there might not be any more cuts, rates could be kept at two-decade highs for an extended period. "The stock market isn't ready to rally until bond yields are sharply lower, which probably won't happen until we see inflation a lot closer to the Fed's target," said OANDA's EdwardAnd Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management added that with the economy still resilient, the question was whether it could slow enough to bring yields down to four percent from close to five percent.

"I guess the question is, can the economy slow down fast enough to move 10-year yields closer to four percent rather than five percent."

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Nigeria: Lagos Govt Seals Off More 'Dirty' MarketsThe two markets were shut down for flouting the state's environmental laws. Read more ⮕

Asia stocks rally as China’s stimulus lifts mood: Markets wrapSpot gold rose 0.1% to $1 973.13 an ounce. Read more ⮕

Tanzania: Zanzibar Tourism Commission Prohibits Turning Beaches Into MarketsZANZIBAR: THE Zanzibar Tourism Commission (ZTC) has warned petty traders and other members of the business community against setting up temporary or permanent shops at beaches. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Leopard takes a stroll along Western Cape dam wallTalk about being at the right place at the right time! An employee at the Wemmershoek Dam captured an elusive leopard on video. Read more ⮕

Here comes Black Friday … ready or notAnalysis of Famous Brands results and how to check if your broker is compliant. Read more ⮕

Western Cape weather forecast: Scattered showers with cool temps- Friday, 27 OctoberThe Western Cape will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕