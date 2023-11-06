Market Moves and Financial News

Makwe Masilela of Makwe Fund Managers discusses the day market moves, developments around the dollar, MTN’s Rwanda results, ENX’s special distribution, news of Tongaat Hulett being taken over, and where he’s putting his money. Jimmy Moyaha has worked actively in financial markets for almost a decade. He has worked for and with numerous international companies and has been responsible for strategy and expansion opportunities within the African market.

He provides professional market commentary on platforms like Moneyweb, and has hosted a number of radio shows

