Marius Fenwick - Financial Advisor

My stint in the engineering field most certainly helped me to get a deeper understanding of figures and honed my analytical skills.

Early in my career, I obtained my Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning and I became accredited as a Certified Financial Planner®. I furthered my studies by obtaining my Advanced Postgraduate Diploma majoring in investments and estate planning.

The best reward that I can receive is when clients thank me for making a difference in their lives. I am client focused and endeavour to plan around the needs of each client. In order to provide optimal service I commit to partner with only 100 clients in support of WealthUp's client servicing policy. I can proudly say that many of my clients have been relying on my advice and guidance for more than a decade.

I believe that financial planning goes beyond money and figures. It's about planning, enhancing and protecting lives and livelihoods. It's about emotions, feelings and security. Most of all, it's about living life fully now.

WealthUp is a client-focused, fee-based, boutique financial planning business that was established in 2012. We believe that a financial plan cannot be constructed without gaining a deep understanding of our client's history and experience with money.

We go the extra mile when consulting with our clients to make sure we plan around their needs and wants. Our financial plans and guidance are tailor-made to suit each client's specific individual needs. We achieve this by starting with life planning before structuring a practical implementable financial plan.

