Maritzburg lose ground on Championship leaders

LEBOWAKGOMO, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 24: Zipho Dlangalala coach of Maritzburg United during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Baroka FC and Maritzburg United at Global Stadium, Baroka Village on September 24, 2023 in Lebowakgomo, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)Baroka FC left it late to hold Marumo Gallants FC to a draw in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Friday.

The boys of Pitso Dladla were reduced to ten players late in the second half after Marvin Sikhosana saw red for a late challenge on Kabelo Kgosietsile. Orbit College failed to stretch their lead at the top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship following a shock 1-0 loss to Venda Football Academy on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Orbit remain on top of the table though with their lead reduced to just three points off second-place Hungry Lions.Black Leopards got back to winning ways to move one spot up from 13th to 12th on the table after edging Milford Stallions 2-1 in Thohoyandou. headtopics.com

With Milford getting on board too, it wasn’t enough to salvage something from the clash as Lidoda Duvha ended up redeemed themselves from last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing by Baroka FC.Upington City got their second win of the season to move away from the bottom-half all through a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Magesi FC.

Goals in the first half from Thabang Mokwena and former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Keletso Makgalwa did the job to see off the visitors from Limpopo.NB La Masia missed the chance to make it two wins from two matches under new man Daine Klate following a 1-1 draw against bottom-two outfit Platinum City Rovers. headtopics.com

There were no goals in the first spell before the Romans turned up revived in the second stanza to make the breakthrough, but Tlotlego Pitso bailed out the host.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

Instagram Reel: Emotional toddler spotted post SA Rugby Championship in France [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

Instagram Reel: This is the SA’s mood right now after the Championship [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

Instagram Reel: Springboks’ Siya Kolisi remarks regarding the championship [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

URC LIVE scores: Leinster vs SharksFollow the action from Dublin where Leinster host the Sharks in round two of the United Rugby Championship from 17:55. Read more ⮕

Round two of the URC to be battled out on backdrop of World Cup finalThe second weekend of the United Rugby Championship (URC) is set to be battled out, under the radar once again due to the World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Workers' League Knockout Stages Due in NovemberThe 2023 Rwanda Workers league reaches a crucial stage as with teams getting set to lock horns in the quarterfinals when the championship resumes in November. Read more ⮕