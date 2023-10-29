Maritzburg lose ground on Championship leaders

LEBOWAKGOMO, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 24: Zipho Dlangalala coach of Maritzburg United during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Baroka FC and Maritzburg United at Global Stadium, Baroka Village on September 24, 2023 in Lebowakgomo, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)Baroka FC left it late to hold Marumo Gallants FC to a draw in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Friday.
The boys of Pitso Dladla were reduced to ten players late in the second half after Marvin Sikhosana saw red for a late challenge on Kabelo Kgosietsile. Orbit College failed to stretch their lead at the top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship following a shock 1-0 loss to Venda Football Academy on Saturday.
Despite the loss, Orbit remain on top of the table though with their lead reduced to just three points off second-place Hungry Lions.Black Leopards got back to winning ways to move one spot up from 13th to 12th on the table after edging Milford Stallions 2-1 in Thohoyandou.
With Milford getting on board too, it wasn't enough to salvage something from the clash as Lidoda Duvha ended up redeemed themselves from last weekend's 4-0 drubbing by Baroka FC.Upington City got their second win of the season to move away from the bottom-half all through a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Magesi FC.
Goals in the first half from Thabang Mokwena and former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Keletso Makgalwa did the job to see off the visitors from Limpopo.NB La Masia missed the chance to make it two wins from two matches under new man Daine Klate following a 1-1 draw against bottom-two outfit Platinum City Rovers.
There were no goals in the first spell before the Romans turned up revived in the second stanza to make the breakthrough, but Tlotlego Pitso bailed out the host.