Marine Researchers Collaborate to Study Biodiversity of Great African Seaforest

Marine researchers at Stellenbosch University (SU) have teamed up with Cape Town-based not-for-profit, Sea Change Project, to research the biodiversity of the Great African Seaforest. A recent MoU has formalised a two-year working relationship that will support several student research projects focusing on kelp forest ecosystems in South Africa.Kelp forests cover approximately 1 000km of the South African coastline.

This vast, unique marine ecosystem is highly biodiverse, however, biodiversity and ecology research in the space has dwindled since the 1970s. Despite these forests being recognised for their intrinsic socio-ecological value, large knowledge gaps on the biodiversity they hold still exist. As all marine ecosystems are under threat from climate change and anthropogenic pressures, it is crucial to understand not only which species live where, but also their interactions with each othe





