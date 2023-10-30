Marinated aubergine

about 30 minutesSouth Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: gomagSA »

BLT pasta saladRECIPE | BLT pasta salad Read more ⮕

Vegan nut loaf: Go nuts with this plant-based bread recipeEnjoy some plant-based baking to fill lunchboxes and enjoy a tasty snack with/for your family when you make this vegan nut loaf. Read more ⮕

What’s for lunch? Cauliflower tacosChange up your Sunday lunch routine with a fresh and healthy homemade Cauliflower tacos recipe for your family. Read more ⮕

Recipe of the day: Bully beef quiche with cheeseLooking for a quick, healthy lunch or dinner recipe that won't break the bank? Try this cheesy bully beef quiche recipe. Read more ⮕