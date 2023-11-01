HEAD TOPICS

Mariah Carey kicks off the Christmas countdown (WATCH)

TheSAnews1 min.

As per tradition, Mariah Carey posted her Christmas countdown video on November 1st and fans are loving it!

Mariah Carey’s video, which shows her defrosting in a block of ice, while wearing a Christmas outfit has gone viral across social media. She received over 600 million views on herwithin a few hours. Her Twitter post has been viewed over 1 million times, while her TikTok post has over 4 million views.The legendary song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released in 1994 as part of Mariah’s Christmas album titled “Christmas”.

