– Mariah Carey kicks off the Christmas countdown (WATCH)

Mariah Carey’s video, which shows her defrosting in a block of ice, while wearing a Christmas outfit has gone viral across social media. She received over 600 million views on herwithin a few hours. Her Twitter post has been viewed over 1 million times, while her TikTok post has over 4 million views.The legendary song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released in 1994 as part of Mariah’s Christmas album titled “Christmas”.

