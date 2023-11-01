Marc Lottering: ‘I never should have given up on my thriving rugby-playing career’

The Springboks arrived in South Africa this week after a Rugby World Cup triumph against the All Blacks. They returned to a heroes’ welcome on Tuesday, 31 October at OR Tambo.reports that the actor-comedian Marc Lottering recently announced his character, Aunty Merle will be coming to Johannesburg early in 2024.

“When I started creating this story, the world found itself in a delicate space post-Covid, along with South Africa facing its own burning issues.” “The challenge was to acknowledge the realities of the world Aunty Merle was living in but to also keep the audience laughing,” shared Lottering in a statement.

The publication adds that the show is directed by Lara Foot and produced by Anwar Mc Kay, the role of Aunty Merle is played by Lottering. “Two years have gone by since audiences were taken on a trip into the world of Aunty Merle on Belgravia Road. Aunty Merle Abrahams has survived Covid-19 and lockdown and is navigating her way through the darkness of load shedding. But her husband, Dennis, is keeping a secret from her, one which is about to turn Merle’s world upside down”.

Lottering adds that fans can expect a brand-new story with a dynamic cast, beautiful original music, laughter, sadness and then some more laughter. He adds that Aunty Merle is outrageous with a good heart and has the most ridiculously delicious gestures and dance moves, which he would never be able to get away with in normal life.Tonight on Scandal: Dintle unexpectedly walks into the predator’s den

