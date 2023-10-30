Marblehall police apprehend two suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

The Police in Marblehall, Sekhukhune District have arrested two male suspects aged 31 and 32 year old in the early hours of Sunday 29 October 2023 for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the information available at this stage, on Sunday 29 October 2023 at about 02:00 two male suspects were spotted at Leeufontein RDP Section along D4100 road driving in a white motor vehicle Renault Sandero robbing people their cellphones and money at gunpoint.

It is reported that few shots were fired by the suspects randomly and preliminary investigations revealed that empty cartridges were collected at the crime scene, however there were no reported injuries.

