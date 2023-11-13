Manufacturing and Mining Output Decreases in South Africa

Manufacturing and mining output decreased on an annual and monthly basis, indicating weak domestic and external demand. The latest manufacturing and mining data indicates that economic growth in the country is slowing down and is even stagnating. Manufacturing and mining are especially important as they contribute about 20% of overall gross domestic product (GDP) in production.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University says the two domestic production data releases firmed up its view that South Africa’s economic growth slowed materially (if not stagnated) in the third quarter of the year. “High-frequency mining and manufacturing data both show a quarterly contraction in production relative to the second quarter, despite load shedding being somewhat less intense in the third quarter. Electricity production indeed increased by 0.7% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, following a 1.2% contraction in the second quarter,” the bureau says. Food and beverage production drag on manufacturing According to Stats SA, manufacturing production plunged 4

