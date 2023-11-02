Mandy Wiener: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system

So, the venue for an inquiry into building fire safety isn’t fire-safe. You can’t make this stuff up.Now again we are gifted the story of bogus doctor Matthew Lani who impersonated a medical practitioner on TikTok and was exposed by social media users.

Lani, or whatever name he may go by, evidently has no respect for the system into which he inserted himself that he presumed he could get away with it. He passed himself off as a doctor, dispensed medical advice and sold ‘pharmaceuticals’ online. For a while, he was able to dupe his tens of thousands of followers, tertiary institutions, media practitioners and health officials.

“The problem is that the HPCSA (Health Profession Council of SA) didn’t press charges. The NPA is within its right to not press charges. Everything rests with them to protect the integrity of their profession. If the body you claim you belong to doesn’t act when you put them into disrepute, no one can do anything,” attorney Isaac Moselane told TimesLive.According to the authority, it is working hard to crack down on bogus doctors.

This entire farce is a symptom of a crippled system that the public has little faith in and doesn’t take seriously. His façade assumes that he won’t be caught and that there will be no repercussions. The fact that he dared to return to the Helen Joseph Hospital, not once but twice, after being exposed as a fraud weeks ago, speaks to the fact that the system is broken.

Similarly, the Thabo Bester saga was a symptom of a crippled correctional services system. Bester was brazen enough to attempt to conjure up a scheme in which he escaped from prison using a dead body, a coffin, and a delusional belief that he would get away with it. And he did! For several months he was able to live on the outside, continuing with scams. He was able to run a global marketing company from within the walls of a high-security prison.

