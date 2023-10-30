Manchester United undergo a shameful defeat against Man City

Manchester City overcame their old fears of Old Trafford with a 3-0 win against a demoralized Manchester United, solidifying their dominance in the city. Image by @ManUtd/X(formerly Twitter).Manchester City overcame their old fears of Old Trafford with a 3-0 win against a demoralized Manchester United, solidifying their dominance in the city. Image by @ManUtd/X(formerly Twitter).

A double from Erling Haaland before Phil Foden tapped home a third took Pep Guardiola’s men nine points clear of United just ten games into the Premier League season.Not since United last won the league in Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge, in 2012/13, have the Red Devils finished above their local rivals. That run looks destined to go on for another season, with the clubs worlds apart on and off the pitch.

United’s demise under the Glazers has coincided with the rise of City as the dominant force in English football, thanks to backing from Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour.But money is not the only reason for the disparity in the performances of both clubs. United have outspent City in the transfer market in recent years but have wasted millions in the process. headtopics.com

By contrast, City have a slick operation behind the scenes to match their football. Guardiola cut short his successful managerial spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich but is now into his eighth season at the Etihad.

Finding solutions for a season that threatens to spiral out of control is now Ten Hag’s job. The Dutchman enjoyed plenty of plaudits for his first season in charge as he returned United to the Champions League and ended a six-year trophy drought by lifting the League Cup.However, after another period of heavy investment in the summer transfer window, United have gone backwards at an alarming rate. headtopics.com

