Manchester United Fans Are Desperate!

On the latest episode of the Fan Reaction Show, former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Sean Roberts is joined by Soccer Laduma international journalists Kurt Buckerfield and Kamogelo Motecwane to chat about the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Why are Manchester United fans desperate, and for what? Find out by clicking on the podcast player below! After months of back and forth and major uncertainty, Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to have won his bid to purchase 25% of Manchester United and become a minority stakeholder. Ratcliffe was in a bidding war with Qatari businessman Sheik Jassim. Rumour has it that a few of the Glazer brothers did not want to sell. This decision has caused frustration among the United faithful, with many suggesting being state-owned by an Arabic country is a far better boat to be in than Ratcliffe's proposal.

The Red Devils have been in fine form in recent weeks, having won their past three matches in all competitions, with a surprising boost of performance from former captain Harry Maguire. The club is not only desperate for silverware, and perhaps better management from up top, but in the simplest of terms, they are desperate to win games too, and their fans share this sentiment. headtopics.com

Read more:

Soccer_Laduma »

Egypt legend: Sundowns fans are more worried than Al Ahly fansEgypt legend: Sundowns fans are more worried than Al Ahly fans Read more ⮕

‘Daily Bread’: Sundowns fans share views on Ahly clashExcited Mamelodi Sundowns fans share their views on the eagerly anticipated clash versus Al Ahly in the African Super League. Read more ⮕

Sjava’s English Bundles Run Out in Funny ‘Trending SA’ Interview, Fans Defend: “Sjava Knows English”Sjava's relatability continues to shine through his interactions. The singer's English was trolled after an old 'Trending SA' interview resurfaced. Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns Bags R32 Million for Advancing to AFL Semi-Finals, Rival Team Fans JealousMamelodi Sundowns is expected to make R32 million for making it to the African Football League semi-finals against Egyptian side Al Ahly. Rival fans were jealous. Read more ⮕

Man United asserts a crucial first victory in Champions LeagueIn a crucial Champions League match, Manchester United clinched a significant victory with a dramatic penalty save against FC Copenhagen. Read more ⮕

‘Please change’: Springbok Bongi Mbonambi angered fans for wearing this team’s shirt [pictures]Springboks star Bongi Mbonambi divided fans on social media after he posted a photo wearing another team’s shirt. Read more ⮕