Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford needs to regain his scoring touch as they face Manchester City.

Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, is aiming for European competition after a remarkable climb to fifth place. Pep Guardiola's champions have put their own mini-slump behind them and go into Sunday's game against their local rivals as firm favourites.

Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal at Old Trafford last year as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 -- the ninth time in a row he had scored at his home ground. But it is a different story during the current campaign, with Rashford stuck on a solitary goal in a team struggling to find fluency and a cutting edge. headtopics.com

Manager Erik ten Hag predicted earlier this month that Rashford would soon be"on fire", but the 25-year-old has failed to score for United since then, though he netted for England at Wembley. Spurs, who will fancy their chances of beating Crystal Palace, have the luxury of focusing on domestic concerns while their rivals are juggling European commitments.

"We have a brilliant relationship," said Maddison."Sonny was a player I loved for years and years watching and now it is an absolute pleasure to play with him. The club were 16th when the Spaniard arrived from Villarreal last year but he inspired them to a seventh-place finish, which meant qualification for the Europa Conference League. headtopics.com

