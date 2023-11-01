HEAD TOPICS

Manager speaks out after bloody attack leads to 13 stitches on face

KickOffMagazine1 min.

Olympique Lyon boss Fabio Grosso suffered serious facial injuries after his team bus was hit by a number of"projectiles" while travelling to the Stade Velodrome for a match against with Olympique Marseille that was scheduled to take place on Sunday but had to be postponed following the shocking incident.

Lyon revealed in a statement that their assistant coach Raffaele Longo was also left seriously injured after being hit by an unknown projectile that flew through a window of the bus. Manager Grosso, who required immediate medical attention after allegedly being hit by a beer bottle and later needed 13 stitches for the various cuts around his left eye, has since labelled the incident as"a tragedy" for the game.

"What happened could have been a tragedy. It certainly was for the sport and all those that love it," the 45-year-old said, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano."I thank you all for your support. Now focus and go, Olympique Lyon.

