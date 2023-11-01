Manager speaks out after bloody attack leads to 13 stitches on face

Olympique Lyon boss Fabio Grosso suffered serious facial injuries after his team bus was hit by a number of"projectiles" while travelling to the Stade Velodrome for a match against with Olympique Marseille that was scheduled to take place on Sunday but had to be postponed following the shocking incident.

Lyon revealed in a statement that their assistant coach Raffaele Longo was also left seriously injured after being hit by an unknown projectile that flew through a window of the bus. Manager Grosso, who required immediate medical attention after allegedly being hit by a beer bottle and later needed 13 stitches for the various cuts around his left eye, has since labelled the incident as"a tragedy" for the game.

"What happened could have been a tragedy. It certainly was for the sport and all those that love it," the 45-year-old said, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano."I thank you all for your support. Now focus and go, Olympique Lyon.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

