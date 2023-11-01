Man Utd sent crashing out of Carabao Cup

With Anthony Gordon leading the line, the Magpies went into the lead before the half-hour mark after early substitute Miguel Almiron slotted into the far corner. The Red Devils still found the going tough against the Magpies and conceded again late in the second half when Joe Willock finished off Joelinton’s delivery and ultimately ousted the title holders from the competition.A superb finish from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez guided Liverpool to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and the quarter-finals too.

Liverpool battled to get going following the earlier minutes of the match, but were ahead at halftime when Netherlands international Coady Gakpo finished from close-range. Nunez got the Reds over the line with a stunning finish a little later and sent the Cherries crashing from the cup tournament.Chelsea got back to winning ways after the weekend disappointment and overcame Blackburn Rovers 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The latter put the Blues in front right on the half-hour mark with a smartly taken finish as Rovers were caught napping in the defensive third. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was recalled by the Gunners, who rewarded Eddie Nketiah with another outing following his hat-trick on Saturday against Sheffield United.

