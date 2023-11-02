Man United dumped out of League Cup by Newcastle, Arsenal lose at West Ham

Liverpool overcame Bournemouth 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals, while Chelsea saw off Championship side Blackburn 2-0. But it was Newcastle's strength in depth that showed as United slumped to an eighth defeat in 15 games in all competitions this season - their worst start to any campaign since 1962/63.

Joe Willock's solo run and stunning finish then drew the sting from any chance of a United fightback on the hour mark. Aaron Ramsdale was handed a rare start since he was dropped in favour of David Raya, but it was a night to forget for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Mohammed Kudus made it 2-0 on 50 minutes with a brilliant touch and low finish from Nayef Aguerd's long ball forward.But any hope of an Arsenal revival was quashed by Bowen's strike from the edge of the box that Ramsdale should have done better to keep out.

Odegaard grabbed a consolation deep into stoppage time, but it was too little, too late as Arsenal's 30-year wait to win the League Cup goes on.Liverpool had to see off a spirited effort from Bournemouth and appalling weather conditions as Storm Ciaran swept in at the Vitality Stadium.But Darwin Nunez came off the bench to win the tie with a spectacular dipping strike from outside the box.

Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling were on target as Chelsea secured a rare home win under Mauricio Pochettino to reach the last eight.James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young scored on the night the Toffees remembered former chairman Bill Kenwright, who died aged 78 last week.

