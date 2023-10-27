Man suspected of raping 10-year-old girl sought by police

The Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) detectives are seeking assistance from the community to trace Nhlakanipho Nhlaka Mlambo (36) of Phumula area in Murchison.

Nhlakanipho Mlambo is wanted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl on 8 November 2022. Reports indicated that the girl reported to her grandmother that on 8 November 2022 she was threatened with a knife and raped by the suspect.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court for his arrest. Anyone who has information with regards to his whereabouts is urged to contact Captain Kishore Giani on 082 417 7069 /039 688 7900 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, make use of the My SAPS App to submit a tip-off.The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. headtopics.com

