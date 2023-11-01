Man City 'Place' Price Tag On De Bruyne

It had been a long wait for the title for City, with many of the club's legends never getting to put their hands on it. The 32-year-old played in that final against Inter Milan with a hamstring injury, and it is that very same injury that has sidelined him for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign so far.
Earlier this year, it was speculated that the club had concerns over the playmaker's recent fitness issues, and had decided to stall contract negotiations as a result. This could mean that soon after De Bruyne etched his name into City's history books, he could be headed for the exit door, with the reigning Premier League champions rumoured to be open to selling him.€57 million (R1.1 billion) for the Drongen native.
Saudi Arabia is the place that has been mooted as the likeliest next destination for the ex-Chelsea man, with teams in the Saudi Pro League believed to be extremely keen on bringing the 99-cap Belgium international to their top division.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: htxtafrica | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: mybroadband | Read more »