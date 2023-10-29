Man City outclass rivals Man Utd at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the teams first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof replaced Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon before Christian Eriksen entered for Antony in United’s three changes, while City missed Manuel Akanji due to suspension though welcomed back Kyle Walker, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva.
The Citizens did go in front four minutes before the half-hour mark when a foul in the area by Rasmus Hojlund on Rodri led to a penalty and Erling Haaland stepped up to make no mistake. The Norwegian sharp-shooter did make up though four minutes in the second half when he latched on the end of Silva's floated ball to send in a flying header, as United introduced Mason Mount in place of Sofyan Amrabat.
At the other end, Onana rushed out of his area to deny Haaland a hat-trick with a point-blank save as the defence went to sleep.