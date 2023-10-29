Man City Name Price For Real Madrid 'Target'

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Manchester City have reportedly named their price for striker Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Argentine striker has been seeing a lot of game time in recent weeks and has contributed with seven goals and five assists this campaign.It remains to be seen if his minutes will stay the same when Kevin de Bruyne returns from injury, as he played second fiddle to Erling Haaland all of last season., the treble winners would only consider a the sale of the World Cup winner if the interested club makes a bid of upwards of £80million.
Bayern Munich were reportedly interested in the Argentine forward but they were able to sign England international Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the last transfer window. The report adds that City are confident Alvarez will remain at the Etihad despite interest from Spanish duo Real Madrid. headtopics.com
Los Blancos see Alvarez as a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the club last season while Barcelona are looking for a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski. Alvarez joined the Citizens from River Plate in 2022 in a deal reportedly worth €21million and has gone on to register 24 goals and 10 assists in 64 appearances.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.