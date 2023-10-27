Man City loom for goal-shy Man United

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Manchester United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (centre). United and City will meet in a Manchester derby om Sunday. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham can go five points clear of the chasing pack, at least temporarily, if they beat Crystal Palace on Friday.Can Rashford find cutting edge against Man City? But it is a different story during the current campaign, with Rashford stuck on a solitary goal in a team struggling to find fluency and a cutting edge.

Manager Erik ten Hag predicted earlier this month that Rashford would soon be “on fire”, but the 25-year-old has failed to score for United since then, though he netted for England at Wembley. Spurs, who will fancy their chances of beating Crystal Palace, have the luxury of focusing on domestic concerns while their rivals are juggling European commitments. headtopics.com

“We have a brilliant relationship,” said Maddison. “Sonny was a player I loved for years and years watching and now it is an absolute pleasure to play with him. The club were 16th when the Spaniard arrived from Villarreal last year but he inspired them to a seventh-place finish, which meant qualification for the Europa Conference League.Only three clubs — Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool — have won more top-flight points than Villa’s total of 68 since the weekend of Emery’s first game in charge in November 2022.

