Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on Sunday.(Photo by Ian Hodgson / AFP)

But memories of past glories failed to translate onto the pitch, with the home team thoroughly outplayed by the champions, who did not have to get out of second gear in their 3-0 win. But the Norwegian forward made no mistake just after the break, thumping home a header from Bernardo Silva’s cross.Goals from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez before the break and Mohamed Salah’s second-half effort ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side maintain their 100 percent home record in the Premier League this season.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that the winger’s mother had been rescued but the search remained ongoing for his father. “He was going to play. I played instead of him, and I showed him his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out.”High-flying Aston Villa, in fifth spot, won their 12th consecutive home game in the Premier League, beating struggling Luton 3-1. headtopics.com

“For me it is still a long process here and I will want to work to improve as always,” Emery told Sky Sports.

