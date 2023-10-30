Man City cruise against Man Utd exposes gulf in class

MANCHESTER - Manchester City once feared a trip to Old Trafford but painted the town blue once more with a 3-0 victory over a demoralised United on Sunday to reassert their dominance.

That run looks destined to go on for another season, with the clubs worlds apart on and off the pitch. Initial optimism among the United fanbase that the Americans would sell the club they have controlled since 2005 looks likely to have been misplaced, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe set to settle for a minority stake after a year of negotiations.

Despite his side's struggles to score goals this season, United boss Erik ten Hag left expensive attacking talent in Antony and Mason Mount on the bench on Sunday.By contrast, City have a slick operation behind the scenes to match their football. headtopics.com

"I know what we have done. I didn't expect it," he said when asked if he had envisaged the change in fortunes for the clubs after his seventh win at Old Trafford as City boss. However, after another period of heavy investment in the summer transfer window, United have gone backwards at an alarming rate.

