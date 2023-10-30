Man charged with murder of Loyiso Nkohla to appear in court today

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in court today after he was linked to the murder of community activist Loyiso Nkohla.Nkohla was shot and killed at the Philippi train station in Cape Town in April while addressing informal settlement residents who live on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) Central Line.

He represented the families who have occupied the railway line in Langa, Khayelitsha and Philippi since the line ceased operations in 2019., the South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) apprehended the suspect on Friday. ‘After being positively linked to the crime, the suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder,’ says Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

South Africa Headlines Read more: CapeTownEtc »

Man arrested in connection with murder of activist Loyiso NkohlaThe 38-year-old suspect was nabbed by the Hawks in Cape Town on Friday. Read more ⮕

Haaland Stars As Man City Thrash Man Utd On Derby DayHaaland Stars As Man City Thrash Man Utd On Derby Day Read more ⮕

Man City outclass rivals Man Utd at Old TraffordMan City outclass rivals Man Utd at Old Trafford Read more ⮕

Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent DiazChampions City made most of the early running and were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a foul on Rodri by Rasmus Hojlund. Read more ⮕

Man City cruise against Man Utd exposes gulf in classA double from Erling Haaland before Phil Foden tapped home a third took Pep Guardiola's men nine points clear of United just 10 games into the Premier League season. Read more ⮕

Court sentences man who murdered and raped Johannesburg teenAn 18-year-old from South Hills was killed by a man responsible for maintenance work at the complex she lived in. Read more ⮕