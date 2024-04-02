Man Arrested for Murder of Girlfriend in Klerksdorp

A 30-year-old man in Klerksdorp, North West, was arrested by police in connection with the murder of his girlfriend on Sunday. The suspect and his friends were gathering at a friend’s residence in Brakspruit, an area outside of Klerksdorp, when a fight started, allegedly between the suspect and the victim. It is alleged the victim first assaulted the suspect, said to be the boyfriend of the victim, who then reportedly started beating the victim with his fists until she fell on the floor.

When the owner of the residence where the friends had gathered returned home, he found the victim still lying on the floor. He tried to wake her up but she was not moving. The owner alerted the friends and the suspect of the situation after which the police and an ambulance were called. The victim was declared deceased on the scene. The police arrested the suspect and charged the woman's boyfriend with murder. He is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court today

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Klerksdorp man arrested after woman found deadA 30-year-old male was arrested in Klerksdorp after his girlfriend was found dead by a friend.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Klerksdorp Man In Shootout With Home Invaders In Terrifying VideoSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Two Siblings Arrested in eSwatini in Connection with Rapper's MurderThe two siblings arrested in the Kingdom of eSwatini in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan”AKA” Forbes and his friend, renowned chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected to appear at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

2 KwaZulu-Natal Officers Arrested for the Murder of a SuspectThe Independent Police Investigative Directive arrested two South African Police Service officers after a suspect disappeared while in the custody of the officers.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Cousin arrested for alleged rape and murder of Gauteng learnerA suspect who allegedly raped and strangled to death a Grade 11 Gauteng learner handed himself over to police.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Cullinan Grade 11 schoolgirl’s cousin arrested for her rape and murderA Grade 11 girl pupil from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan, was allegedly raped and murdered.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »