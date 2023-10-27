Man (25) arrested for raping his girlfriend (18)

The Police in Lephalale arrested a 25-year-old man on Wednesday, 24 October 2023 for raping his girlfriend, aged 18.

According to reports, on 14 October 2023, at around 18h00 the suspect went to his girlfriend’s resident at Mahlakung informal settlement. They allegedly had an argument. The suspect dragged her to the nearby bushes, where he assaulted and raped.The suspect was then traced and arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in LImpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe applauded the Police for moving swiftly to track down the suspect and apprehend him. "Any perpetrator of Gender Based-Violence will be dealt with decisively and without fear or favour," concluded Lieutenant General Hadebe.

