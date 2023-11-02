HEAD TOPICS

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad AC: When is the AFL final?

TheSAnews1 min.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Wydad Athletic Club in the African Football League (AFL) final after the two sides scraped through on Wednesday.

The final of this inaugural AFL tournament will be played over two legs just like we saw with the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.On Sunday, 5 November, Sundowns will visit Wydad for the first leg at Mohamed V Sports Complex. Kick-off is yet to be confirmed.The return leg which will determine the ultimate winner will then be played on Saturday, 11 November at Loftus Versveld Stadium. Kick-off is also yet to be confirmed.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad Casablanca
Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns, Wydad establishes narrow leads in the AFL semi-finalsThe semi-finals of the African Football League are finely poised, with Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns, Wydad establishes narrow leads in the AFL semi-finalsThe semi-finals of the African Football League are finely poised, with Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns’ AFL final opponents confirmedMamelodi Sundowns' opponents for the African Football League (AFL) final have been confirmed, and they are the familiar foes!
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns : AFL LIVE STREAM!Find out how you can live stream the second leg of the African Football League semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly from Cairo.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns through to African Football League final!Mamelodi Sundowns are though to the African Football League final despite their 0-0 draw away to Al Ahly on Wednesday night.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »