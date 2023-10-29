Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly: What time is kick-Off?

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria on the 28 January 2023 Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePixSundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria on the 28 January 2023 Photo: Muzi...

Africa will come to a standstill this afternoon when Mamelodi Sundowns host rivals Al Ahly at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the African Football League semi-finals. The mega-money tournament, involving eight of the top teams on the continent, saw the Brazilians earn a 2-0 win in the the quarterfinals over Petro Atletico de Luanda.

Goals by Marcelo Allende and Thapelo Maseko were enough to earn a crucial away victory at the 11 de November stadium. The home leg ended in a goalless draw.ALSO READ • Kaizer Chiefs to terminate contract of academy starThe match will be televised live on SABC1 in South Africa. If you can’t get yourself to a television screen, here’s how you can live stream the action. headtopics.com

The FIFA+ website will be live streaming the match while SABC SPORT’s website will also be live streaming the action.ALSO READ • Orlando Pirates showed us how to beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Komphela“I am on my knees, and I bow my head every night. I pray and ask God to perform miracles. The same miracles He performed, my prayer to Him is just perform one more.

"I am on my knees, and I bow my head every night. I pray and ask God to perform miracles. The same miracles He performed, my prayer to Him is just perform one more.

"My prayer is that He resurrects and brings back Lucas (Riberiro Costa), Peter (Shalulile) and Thapelo (Morena) as soon as possible, because for sure, they make a difference. "It's the same as when we played Al Ahly (in the Caf Champions League at the beginning of the year), and we created five chances and we (Mamelodi Sundowns) scored all five of those."

