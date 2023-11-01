HEAD TOPICS

Mamelodi Sundowns through to African Football League final!

TheSAnews1 min.

Mamelodi Sundowns are though to the African Football League final despite their 0-0 draw away to Al Ahly on Wednesday night.

Image Source: (@CAF/MamelodiSundowns/Twitter)The Brazilians booked their place in the final following a 1-0 aggregate win over the Egyptian giants, thanks to that first leg win at home.On the day, Sundowns needed a draw to be certain of their place in the final – and they did just that by managing the game well.Rhulani Mokwena’s charges somehow set their sights firmly on the R75-million worth of the prize money despite their congested fixture schedule.

