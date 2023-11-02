Mamelodi Sundowns now guaranteed R56 million from AFL!

The final of this inaugural AFL tournament will be played over two legs just like we saw with the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.On Sunday, 5 November, Sundowns will visit Wydad for the first leg at Mohamed V Sports Complex. Kick-off is yet to be confirmed.The return leg which will determine the ultimate winner will then be played on Saturday, 11 November at Loftus Versveld Stadium. Kick-off is also yet to be confirmed.

