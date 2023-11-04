Mamelodi Sundowns' Former Midfielder Discusses Unique Challenge of Playing in Multiple Tournaments

Mamelodi Sundowns are the only South African club to play in all tournaments in domestic and African competitions, and their former midfielder Roger Feutmba discusses this unique challenge, speaking exclusively to Soccer Laduma. The Brazilians reached the inaugural African Football League final by beating Al Ahly 1-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals, after drawing 0-0 away in Egypt.

Sundowns had recently lost the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates on penalties, but exited the Carling Knockout in the first round due to a fixture pile-up having to play the TS Galaxy game a day after the FIFA international break. Currently on top of the Premiership log, Masandawana also have the CAF Champions League campaign to look forward to. The Cameroon-born stated that as much as it's tough to play in so many tournaments, the Brazilians have a well balanced quality squad to compete in all these tournaments at the highest level. "Normally it's not easy for any team to play in so many games in one season. But I think Sundowns have managed their fixtures very well though it's not easy

