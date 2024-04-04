Mamelodi Sundowns earn confidence-boosting win ahead of crucial clash

Mamelodi Sundowns earned a confidence-boosting win in the DStv Premiership ahead of a crucial clash against Tanzania’s Yanga in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals. A second-string Mamelodi Sundowns side comprising players that most teams in the DStv Premiership can only dream of having on their roster earned the defending champions a last-gasp 1-0 win against Richards Bay on Tuesday night.

The win, courtesy of an injury-time header by super-sub Junior Mendieta, took Masandawana’s unbeaten streak in the league to 43 games. It also extended their lead at the summit to 11 points, though they have played two games less than the 21 played by second-placed Stellenbosch. Victory versus Richards Bay also means Sundowns are still on track for a record unbeaten league season

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamelodi Sundowns to Face SuperSport United in DStv Premiership ClashMamelodi Sundowns will take on SuperSport United in a highly anticipated DStv Premiership match. Sundowns are unbeaten in the league and have accumulated an impressive 45 points so far. SuperSport United, on the other hand, are looking to end their winless streak. A victory for either team could have significant implications on the league standings.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns Look to Extend Lead in DStv PremiershipRhulani Mokwena’s side will be looking to extend their lead atop the DStv Premiership log standings. The Brazilians remain unbeaten in the league, having picked up an incredible 42 points from 16 matches. Chippa United on the other hand can move into the top eight should they pick up a victory this evening.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

SOCCER LIFE: Mamelodi Sundowns unbeaten run [VIDEO]Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their unbeaten DStv Premiership run to 42 matches after drawing with SuperSport United.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Makudubela embraces underdog tag against SundownsDStv Premiership champions Sundowns are favourites to win the two-legged tie against their Tanzanian counterparts.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Former Pirates star wanted by rival DStv Premiership sideA former Orlando Pirates star look set to turn out for his seventh team next season after making the 'wanted list' of a rival club.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Pirates may loan Marou to another DStv Premiership sideOrlando Pirates are believed to be considering loaning out striker Souaibou Marou to another DStv Premiership side and not selling him.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »