Mamelodi Sundowns Draw 0-0 Against Young Africans

The Mamelodi Sundowns football team played a 0-0 draw against Young Africans in Tanzania. They are currently unbeaten in their last 42 league matches. Richards Bay, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows and have lost four of their last five league matches.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soccer_Laduma / 🏆 22. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teboho Mokoena Shines for Mamelodi Sundowns Ahead of Young Africans Match in CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Teboho Mokoena continues to produce impressive displays on the field as Masandawana eye CAF Champions League glory.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Young Africans Were Better Prepared Said Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho MokoenaMamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena praised Young Africans during their 0-0 CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Young Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns: H2H recordTake a look at how previous encounters between Mamelodi Sundowns and Tanzania giants Young Africans have went.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Young Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns: What time is kick off?Take a look at all of the key match details ahead of tonight's last eight clash between Young Africans and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Young Africans Coach Miguel Gamondi Relishes CAF Champions League Challenge From Mamelodi SundownsYoung Africans coach Miguel Gamondi is ready to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League first leg quarterfinal match on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Sundowns face Young Africans in CAF Champions League quarterfinals - SABC NewsMamelodi Sundowns face Young Africans in 2024 CAF Champions League

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »