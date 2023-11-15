Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in Search of New Head Coaches

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena celebrates with his players during the African Football League, Final - 2nd Leg match between Sundowns and Wydad AC at Loftus Versfeld.

The latest news on the prize money accumulated by Sundowns so far this season and Dr Kaizer Motaung on finding a new head coach for Chiefs, Stories on the big bucks earned by Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2023/24 season so far and Dr Kaizer Motaung saying the process of finding a new coach for Chiefs is ongoing has attracted plenty of comments from KO readers.Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung says the plans to appoint a full-time head coach at Kaizer Chiefs are in motion and moving fast. Amakhosi have been without a full-time boss since Molefi Ntseki's axing, with Cavin Johnson holding down the role on an interim basis. Motaung admitted that it's going to take a lot of work for them to get back to where they were, and that the advancement of technology and the internet can help them find the right man for the big head coach gig at the club."Dr K..

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.