Mamelodi Sundowns and Gaston Sirino reconsidering player's future

Indications are that both Mamelodi Sundowns and Gaston Sirino are having a change of heart regarding the future of the player at Chloorkop. The Siya crew has been reliably informed that the Uruguayan has been seriously looking for a move away from the club in the last couple of months, but a recent change in his situation has given him hope that there is still a future for him at the Tshwane giants.
The South American got his first chance of playing this season a few weeks ago when he came on as a substitute and scored the equalizing goal that sent their Carling Knockout Last 16 clash against TS Galaxy into extra time.Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.MaXhosa uses themes around African space travel for the inspiration for his latest collectio
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »