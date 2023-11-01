HEAD TOPICS

Mamelodi Sundowns’ AFL final opponents confirmed

TheSAnews1 min.

Mamelodi Sundowns' opponents for the African Football League (AFL) final have been confirmed, and they are the familiar foes!

Wydad, who hail from Morocco, beat Esperance de Tunis 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 1-0 in favour of the Tunisian outfit.This meant the two sides had played to a 1-1 draw on aggregate, and the winner had to be determined via a penalty shootout.Germany president confronts his country’s colonial era on Tanzania

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad Casablanca
Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns : AFL LIVE STREAM!Find out how you can live stream the second leg of the African Football League semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly from Cairo.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns through to African Football League final!Mamelodi Sundowns are though to the African Football League final despite their 0-0 draw away to Al Ahly on Wednesday night.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Sundowns edge out Ahly to reach inaugural AFL finalRulani Mokwena's charges won the two-legged tie 1-0 on aggregate to set up a clash against their nemesis Wydad Casablanca.
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Starting XI: Al Ahly v Mamelodi SundownsStarting XI: Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

THESANEWS: Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: TV details revealed for SA fansMamelodi Sundowns are in Cairo for the return leg of the African Football League semi-final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Wednesday.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »