Mamelodi Sundowns' 24-Hour Rule Keeps Players Focused

Mamelodi Sundowns famous 24-hour rule helps keep players focused and moving forward according to coaches and players. Basically, the rule of thumb at Sundowns is that in the wake of a victory, players can celebrate for 24 hours, and in defeat, they can sulk for the same period of time. “We have this 24-hour (rule) whereby if you win you get to celebrate for 24 hours, if you lose you can be disappointed for 24 hours. After that it’s back to work and focusing on the next game,” Lakay said.

“In football, you have to take the good moments, just like you take the bad moments, not too high in the good moments, not too low in the bad moments,” Mokwena said. “We have a 24-hour rule, so we’ll enjoy the game, the feeling, and then rest, lots of sleep, lots of water, then we clean the game from our system and start preparing.” Lekay says this Sundowns team perform best when they are under pressure, and has backed his comrades to get it done. Orlando Pirates have the ingredients to cook up Sundowns’ fall. “They are a team that performs best under pressure, not that we always have to put ourselves in this situation but we thrive under pressure, we are motivated and we are going out there for the three points.

