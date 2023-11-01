Mama Joy Unleashes R47k-Worth Drip

After having the time of her life in France, following and cheering on the Springboks, Mama Joy showed off some of her brand-new Gucci pieces.After spending over seven weeks in France following the Springboks, curtesy of the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture, Mama Joy is back home and ready to cheer on Royal AM.

Like MaMkhize, who boats a wealth of luxury items ranging from brands such as Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang, Dolce & Gabbana and many more, Mama Joy spoiled herself with some pricey new drip. Opting for one of Italy's most popular luxury fashion houses, Mama Joy stunned on Instagram by wearing rocking four separate Gucci items in her outfit today.Starting with her shoes, Mama Joy styled in the Gucci crystal-embellished GG Screener sneakers, valued at R18 718 according toThe bedazzled kicks weren't the most expensive item showcased by Mama Joy, she also brandished a bright pink Gucci GG Marmont Chain Wallet bag, worth up to R18 900 on the Gucci website.

Inside the pink bag is a Gucci GG Supreme card holder, priced at around R4 300 and Mama Joy accessorised with a fabulous pair of round Gucci shades, priced at R5 838 onGet the best in Soccer, News and Lifestyle content with SNL24 PLUS

For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.Awards, setbacks and restarts - Rethabile’s 20-year business journey tells a story of resilience

