Mama Joy signals 'Gucci Day' with R19k sneakers

While it would be logical to assume that she may jet off to India for the Cricket World Cup if the Proteas advance to the semifinals, she is now back on her duties as Royal AM's number one fan. In typical Shauwn Mkhize style, Mama Joy seems to be learning a thing or two from Mamkhize, as she posted a video on her Instagram flaunting a Gucci sneakers, purse, and a wallet.

In the clip, she's seen rocking the Gucci women's Screener Sneaker with crystal, which cost a lofty R18 900, according to the Italian brand's online store. These stunning shoes are said to have been inspired by classic trainers from the 1970s and they feature the GG canvas with crystals, pink leather details, and a bi-colour rubber sole.

Her pink purse is a GUCCI Gg Marmont mini shoulder bag but we cannot verify how much it is worth, while the GG wallet with a red leather trim wold have set her back by R7 700. On other news, Mama Joy was recently the subject of disparaging comments by Democratic Alliance politician Renaldo Gouws, who claimed that she was being paid to support South African national teams at various major tournament.

Gouws did not get the reaction he may have expected, as a number of people on X (formerly Twitter) defended Mama Joy and her compatriot Botha Msila, insisting that there was ill intent from Gouws' part. For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: – Mama Joy’s dance moves at OR Tambo breaks InstaSpringboks superfan Mama Joy is topping trends after her video dancing at OR International Airport flooded social media.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘Learn from the Springboks’: DA councillor slams Mama Joy AGAINFormer Orlando Pirates fan Mama Joy has ruffled DA member Renaldo Gouws' feathers once again following her Springboks and Proteas post.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘I don’t get paid’: Mama Joy denies Mamkhize funds her travelsSouth Africa's biggest sports fan Mama Joy, returned from the Rugby World Cup and explains that nobody funds her trips.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Mama Joy Unleashes R47k-Worth DripMama Joy Unleashes R47k-Worth Drip

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

THESANEWS: Prison Journalism: How one man spreads Halloween joy in PrisonTricks and treats help animate this California prison during the spooky season.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Pieter-Steph du Toit's stellar Rugby World Cup final performance brings family pride and joyWATCH | Pieter-Steph du Toit's stellar Rugby World Cup final performance brings family pride and joy

Source: News24 | Read more »