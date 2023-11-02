Mali: Ten Years Ago, RFI Reporters Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon Were Murdered in Mali

Four members of the commando unit have been identified, and RFI has filed a civil case and is involved in the legal proceedings. Verlon's sister, Marie-Pierre Ritleng described the investigation as"moving forward, but slowly", and she told RFI that he fears that answers about the murders might remain hidden for a while longer."I miss her a lot, she was the joy of my life," she said, expressing concern that she will not see justice prevail before her own death.

Poinsot, 93, still thinks that the French army is hiding important facts, probably to protect the military. As many as ten French soldiers were present in Kidal on the day of murders, according to French official sources, but they were poorly equipped and barely able to ensure their own safety.

Previous reports appear to show a gap of at least 20 minutes between the raising of the alert by the special forces unit about the murders, and the reaction of regular troops, described by the army as"the only soldiers equipped to intervene".

Verlon's daughter, Apolline, wrote to both French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron asking for the truth to be brought to light so that the bereaved families can finally begin the process of mourning.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year, she told RFI that she only wanted to know the truth to live in peace, and"to cease to imagine all the worst possible scenarios of what could have happened on that day in November 2013".

